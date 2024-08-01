flag
Pond (Transvaal) 1892. Double shaft (RSA, Transvaal Republic)

Variety: Double shaft

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight7,988 g
  • Pure gold (0,2352 oz) 7,317 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC16,000
  • Mintage PROOF10

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodTransvaal Republic
  • DenominationPond (Transvaal)
  • Year1892
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1800 USD
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pond (Transvaal) 1892 . Double shaft. This gold coin from the times of Transvaal Republic. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 64,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 1, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
785 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 12, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 21, 2020
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 21, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 9, 2019
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 9, 2019
ConditionXF
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2019
ConditionVF20
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 16, 2019
ConditionAU55
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 4, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 3, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 3, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 1, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 21, 2015
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionPF65 NGC
RSA Pond (Transvaal) 1892 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionPF65 NGC
How much is the gold coin of Transvaal Republic Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft is 1800 USD. The coin contains 7,317 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 825,98 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft?

To sell the Pond (Transvaal) 1892, Double shaft we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
