Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1753

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G Crown
Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G Crown
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G Crown
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1753 G Crown
Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1753 G Crown
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1753 G Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G Crown
Reverse 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G Crown
2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G Crown
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Ducat 1753 EDC Crown
Reverse 2 Ducat 1753 EDC Crown
2 Ducat 1753 EDC Crown
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Ducat 1753 EDC Crown
Reverse Ducat 1753 EDC Crown
Ducat 1753 EDC Crown
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig Gold
Average price 9000 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1753 Crown
Reverse Thaler 1753 Crown
Thaler 1753 Crown
Average price 7400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler 1753 EDC Crown
Reverse Thaler 1753 EDC Crown
Thaler 1753 EDC Crown
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1753 Crown
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1753 Crown
1/2 Thaler 1753 Crown
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1753 EDC Crown
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1753 EDC Crown
1/2 Thaler 1753 EDC Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 "8 gr"
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 "8 gr"
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 "8 gr"
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 "8 GR"
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 "8 GR"
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 "8 GR"
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 185
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC "8 GR"
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC "8 GR"
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC "8 GR"
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 154
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC Crown
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 Crown
Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 Crown
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 Crown
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 178
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 Crown Inscription "Sz"
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC Crown Inscription "VI"
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 Crown
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 Crown
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 Crown Inscription "1/2 Sz"
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC Crown
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC Crown
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC Crown Inscription "3"
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Pultorak 1753 Crown
Reverse Pultorak 1753 Crown
Pultorak 1753 Crown
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 IS Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 IS Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 IS Danzig Pure silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig Pure silver
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1753 Crown
Reverse 1 Grosz 1753 Crown
1 Grosz 1753 Crown
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR Danzig
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Crown
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 Crown Letter marking
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 43
