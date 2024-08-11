Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 14,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

