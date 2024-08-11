Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 14,62 g
- Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
