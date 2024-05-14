Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
