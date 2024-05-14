Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

