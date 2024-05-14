2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (49) AU (18) XF (64) VF (40) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (12) MS62 (11) MS61 (6) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (35) PCGS (10)

