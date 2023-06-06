Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Grunthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

