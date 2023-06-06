Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Grunthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
