Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

