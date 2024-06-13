Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
