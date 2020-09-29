Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Thaler 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Thaler 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 29,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
Poland Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
9336 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
5571 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction M&M AG, CH - March 5, 2001
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date March 5, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

