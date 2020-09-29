Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 29,23 g
- Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
9336 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
5571 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date March 5, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
