Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3821 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
