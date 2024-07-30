Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3821 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date July 21, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

