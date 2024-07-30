10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

