Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 82,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
26396 $
Price in auction currency 82000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
6399 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Poland Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
