Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 82,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
26396 $
Price in auction currency 82000 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
6399 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
