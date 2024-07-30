Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 82,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

