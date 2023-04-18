Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Bereska - January 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Bereska - January 27, 2021
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1753 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search