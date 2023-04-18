Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1753 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
