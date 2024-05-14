Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 5,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
