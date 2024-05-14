Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 5,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

