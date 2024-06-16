Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

