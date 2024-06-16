2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (4) XF (54) VF (61) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (7)

GGN (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (13)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (13)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (17)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numision (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tempus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (23)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (14)

Wu-eL (1)