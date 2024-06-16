Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numision (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (23)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (14)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 EC ""8 GR"" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 GR"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1753 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search