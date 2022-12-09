Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 29,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

