Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition XF (2) VF (10)