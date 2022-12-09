Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 29,23 g
- Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
