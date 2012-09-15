3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC "Crown". Inscription "3" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. Inscription "3". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition VF (1)