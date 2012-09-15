Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC "Crown". Inscription "3" (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Inscription "3"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC "Crown" Inscription "3" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC "Crown" Inscription "3" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. Inscription "3". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1753 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak)
