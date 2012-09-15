Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 EC "Crown". Inscription "3" (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Inscription "3"
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 2,16 g
- Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. Inscription "3". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
