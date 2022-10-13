Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Pultorak 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Pultorak 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,203)
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2192 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Pultorak 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

