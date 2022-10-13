Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,203)
- Weight 1,08 g
- Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2192 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search