Pultorak 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

