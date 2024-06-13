Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz" (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Inscription "1/2 Sz"
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 2,16 g
- Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
