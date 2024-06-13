Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz" (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Inscription "1/2 Sz"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" Inscription "1/2 Sz" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" Inscription "1/2 Sz" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

