3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "1/2 Sz". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (2) XF (13) VF (1) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (10) MS63 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

GGN (3)

Höhn (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)