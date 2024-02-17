Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Letter marking

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1753 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search