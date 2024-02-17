Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Letter marking
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
