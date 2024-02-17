Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

