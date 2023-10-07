Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 14,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
5654 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

