1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

