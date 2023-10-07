Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 14,62 g
- Pure silver (0,3558 oz) 11,0673 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
5654 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
