Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 44,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9958 $
Price in auction currency 44500 PLN
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
