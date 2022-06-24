Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 44,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9958 $
Price in auction currency 44500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price

