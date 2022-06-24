Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 44,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

