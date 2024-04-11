Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "Sz" (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Inscription "Sz"

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" Inscription "Sz" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" Inscription "Sz" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "Sz". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3141 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

