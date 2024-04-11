Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "Sz" (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Inscription "Sz"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 4,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "Sz". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3141 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
