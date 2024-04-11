6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "Sz" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown". Inscription "Sz". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3141 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (10) VF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

GGN (4)

Janas (2)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (7)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (1)