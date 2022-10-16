Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown". Inscription "VI" (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Inscription "VI"
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 4,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. Inscription "VI". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1310 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search