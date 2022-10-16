Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown". Inscription "VI" (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Inscription "VI"

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" Inscription "VI" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" Inscription "VI" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown" with mark EC. Inscription "VI". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1310 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

