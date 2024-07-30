Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,32 g
- Pure gold (0,0961 oz) 2,988 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
