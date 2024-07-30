Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,0961 oz) 2,988 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

