2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 G "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2-1/2 Thaler (1/2 August d'or) 1753 "Crown" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

