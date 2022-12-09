Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search