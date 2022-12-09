Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 8, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)