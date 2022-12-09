Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,0241 oz) 0,7492 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1753 "Danzig" with mark WR. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 8, 2013.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1753 WR "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
