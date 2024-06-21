Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 5,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
