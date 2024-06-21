18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (9) XF (73) VF (57) F (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

