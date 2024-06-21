Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 5,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (14)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Janas (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (26)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (17)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stary Sklep (12)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (30)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1753 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1753 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 18 Groszy (Tympf) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search