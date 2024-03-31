Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,750. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1753 ""8 gr"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

