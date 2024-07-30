2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

