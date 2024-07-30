Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,00 g
- Pure gold (0,2025 oz) 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1753
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4591 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
7997 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
