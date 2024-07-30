Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,00 g
  • Pure gold (0,2025 oz) 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1753 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4591 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
7997 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 2 Ducat 1753 EDC "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

