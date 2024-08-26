Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1665

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1665 HDL Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat 1665 HDL Torun
2 Ducat 1665 HDL Torun
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB Lithuania
1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB Lithuania
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 56

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 406
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP Elbing
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL Torun
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB Lithuania
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA Bust in a circle frame
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 AT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 AT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 AT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 Lithuania
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 23

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB Crown Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB Crown Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB Crown Boratynka
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka HKPL
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH Lithuanian Boratynka Deer head
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 12

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT Pattern
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT Pattern
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search