Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1665 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Rauch - July 3, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date July 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12346 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1665 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

