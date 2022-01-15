Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1665 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Spink (2)
- WCN (6)
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Rauch
Date July 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12346 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1665 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search