2 Ducat 1665 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1665 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (9) F (1)