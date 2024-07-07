Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (19)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (34)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search