6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

