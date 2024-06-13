Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5868 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
