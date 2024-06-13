Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition VF (4)