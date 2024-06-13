Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 IP "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5868 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1665 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search