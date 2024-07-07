Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: { "ru": "Numision" }
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (406)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (8)
- DESA (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- GGN (16)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (5)
- Katz (16)
- Marciniak (36)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (41)
- Numedux (14)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numisbalt (37)
- Numision (12)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (29)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (28)
- WCN (63)
- WDA - MiM (16)
- Wójcicki (49)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
