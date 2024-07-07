Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: { "ru": "Numision" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 AT at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1665 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search