Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,34 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
