Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,34 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Crown Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

