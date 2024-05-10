Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)