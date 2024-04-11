Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". Deer head (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Deer head
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Kaunas
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. Deer head. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Kaunas Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4270 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Lithuanian Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
