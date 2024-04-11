Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". Deer head (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Deer head

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" Deer head - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" Deer head - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Kaunas
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. Deer head. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Kaunas Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4270 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
