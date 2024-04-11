Schilling (Szelag) 1665 GFH "Lithuanian Boratynka". Deer head (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark GFH. Deer head. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Kaunas Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4270 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

