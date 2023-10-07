Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2780 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

