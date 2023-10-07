Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 TA "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 25 - 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TA. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2780 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
