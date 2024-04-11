Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius, Brest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

