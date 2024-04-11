Schilling (Szelag) 1665 TLB "Lithuanian Boratynka". HKPL (Poland, John II Casimir)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius, Brest
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1665 "Lithuanian Boratynka" with mark TLB. HKPL. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius, Brest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
