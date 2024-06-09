Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1665 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6489 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
18877 $
Price in auction currency 17500 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
