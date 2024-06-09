1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1665 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

