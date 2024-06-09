Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat 1665 "Lithuania" with mark TLB. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6489 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
18877 $
Price in auction currency 17500 EUR
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Ducat 1665 TLB "Lithuania" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search