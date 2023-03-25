Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6417 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2249 $
Price in auction currency 9800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search