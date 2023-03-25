Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6417 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2249 $
Price in auction currency 9800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1665 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
