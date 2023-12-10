Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
