3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 19 - 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1665 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
