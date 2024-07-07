Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1665
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

