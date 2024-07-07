Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1665
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
