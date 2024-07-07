6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1665 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

