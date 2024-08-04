Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1602

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 Lithuania
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V Lithuania
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) Krakow Mint
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 Krakow Mint
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K Krakow Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K Krakow Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K Krakow Mint
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 93
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1602 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1602 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1602 Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
1 5
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar 1602
Reverse Denar 1602
Denar 1602
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Denar 1602 CWF
Reverse Denar 1602 CWF
Denar 1602 CWF Full date "1602"
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar 1602 CWF
Reverse Denar 1602 CWF
Denar 1602 CWF Short date "62"
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search