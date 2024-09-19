Denar 1602 CWF "Type 1588-1612". Short date "62" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1602 with mark CWF. Short date "62". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)