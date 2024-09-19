Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1602 CWF "Type 1588-1612". Short date "62" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Short date "62"
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1602 with mark CWF. Short date "62". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
