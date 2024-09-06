Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1602 CWF "Type 1588-1612". Full date "1602" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Full date "1602"
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1602
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
