Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 155. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

