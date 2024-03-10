Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1602
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 155. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

