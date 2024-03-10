Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1602
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 155. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1602 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
