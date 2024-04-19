Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1602 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1602 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 380. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
For the sale of Denar 1602 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
