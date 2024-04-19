Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1602 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1602 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1602 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1602
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1602 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 380. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Poland Denar 1602 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1602 at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 380 CZK

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1602 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1602 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search