3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1602
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
