Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1602
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 27, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

