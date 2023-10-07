3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 V "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" with mark V. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (18) VG (1) No grade (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

GGN (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (13)

Wójcicki (2)