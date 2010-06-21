3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition VF (1)