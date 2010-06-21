Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1602
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

