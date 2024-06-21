3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33887 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

