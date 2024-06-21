Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1602
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33887 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
