Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1602
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33887 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (16)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

