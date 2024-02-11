Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1602
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2867 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2329 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
