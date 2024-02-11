Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1602
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2867 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2329 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1602 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search