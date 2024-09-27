Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1546

Silver coins (Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 Lithuania
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 1 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1546 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 107
Obverse Denar 1546 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1546 Lithuania
Denar 1546 Lithuania
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Obol 1546 Lithuania
Reverse Obol 1546 Lithuania
Obol 1546 Lithuania Monogram in the shield
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Obol 1546 Lithuania
Reverse Obol 1546 Lithuania
Obol 1546 Lithuania
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 53

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1546 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1546 Danzig
Ducat 1546 Danzig
Average price 99000 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins (Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1546 Danzig
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Grosz 1546
Reverse 1 Grosz 1546
1 Grosz 1546
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1546 ST
Reverse 1 Grosz 1546 ST
1 Grosz 1546 ST
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 169
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1546 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1546 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1546 Danzig
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 107
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP
Ternar (trzeciak) 1546 SP
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Denar 1546 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1546 Danzig
Denar 1546 Danzig
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search