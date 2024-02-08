Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Obol 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,32 g
- Diameter 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Obol
- Year 1546
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
