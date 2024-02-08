Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Obol 1546 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Obol 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Obol 1546 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,32 g
  • Diameter 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Obol
  • Year 1546
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Obol 1546 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Obol 1546 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Obol 1546 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search